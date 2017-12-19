LATEST: Costa del Sol wildfire ‘controlled’

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SPECIALIST forestry firefighters have stabilised a wildfire that broke out this morning at Benahavis, near Marbella on the Costa del Sol.
Almost a hundred ground operatives from INFOCA worked on the steeply-sloping terrain at Finca La Resina to contain the fire.
They were joined by one helicopter, five pumping trucks as well as medical personnel and environmental experts.
The fire was declared stabilised at 1.30pm and crews continue working to control and extinguish it.
CONTROLADO #IFBenahavís, #Málaga. Gran trabajo del contingente Infoca y aviones anfibios del @mapamagob. Sólo queda darlo por extinguido— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) December 19, 2017
ESTABILIZADO a las 13.30 horas #IFBenahavís, #Málaga. Trabajamos ahora para controlarlo. pic.twitter.com/gkiI2DRiO6— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) December 19, 2017
#IFBenahavís, #Málaga. Terreno muy abrupto con gran continuidad de vegetación. Ese es escenario sobre el que trabaja el contingente desplegado desde primeras horas de la mañana pic.twitter.com/93zUSbXZFn— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) December 19, 2017
