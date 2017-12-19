Costa del Sol second most popular ‘low cost’ destination in Spain

THE Costa del Sol was the second most popular destination in Spain for ‘low cost’ travellers according to the latest figures.

More than 42 million passengers arrived in Spain using budget airlines from January to November, a 13.7 per cent increase on last year.

Malaga Airport received 5.1 million of those travellers, beaten only by Barcelona-El Prat who had 10.3 million passengers arrive.

The UK continues to dominate the tourism figures, with 15.7 million – a 10 per cent increase on last year - budget airline travellers arriving in Spain, followed by Germany with 5 million and Italy with 4.9 million.