Four face murder charges after 'degrading' death of homeless man at Malaga airport

THE ALLEGED killers of a homeless man at Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport have been charged with murder.

Three Finns and an Irish man face up to four years imprisonment if found guilty of the manslaughter charge and one of submitting the victim to degrading treatment.

The four facing trial are Jussi Petteri Munck, Kimo Tapani Naivo, Mika Tapio Soininem and James O’Byrne but the court date has not yet been set.

Steven Allford was found dead on a bench, bound by cable ties, outside Malaga airport in October 2016 with his trousers pulled down, ham on his exposed buttocks and his genitals placed inside an empty tuna can.

A post-mortem revealed he choked to death on his own vomit after a heavy drinking session.

A video showing several men taunting Mr Allford on the night he died which was briefly posted on Facebook. It was discovered by Finnish police who tipped off their Spanish counterparts. The video was taken down soon afterwards.

The prosecution document claims that because of the drunken state Mr Alford was in, and because it was practically impossible for him to move due to the plastic ties, he ended up choking to death from his own vomit.

It goes on to say, “The suspects could have prevented his death by simply making a call so that Mr Allford could have received medical treatment.”