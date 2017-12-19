Costa del Sol

Four face murder charges after 'degrading' death of homeless man at Malaga airport

By Tuesday, 19 December 2017 12:00 0
DEATH: Malaga&#039;s Costa del Sol airport DEATH: Malaga's Costa del Sol airport Karl Smallman

THE ALLEGED killers of a homeless man at Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport have been charged with murder.

Three Finns and an Irish man face up to four years imprisonment if found guilty of the manslaughter charge and one of submitting the victim to degrading treatment.

The four facing trial are Jussi Petteri Munck, Kimo Tapani Naivo, Mika Tapio Soininem and James O’Byrne but the court date has not yet been set.

Steven Allford was found dead on a bench, bound by cable ties,  outside Malaga airport in October 2016 with his trousers pulled down, ham on his exposed buttocks and his genitals placed inside an empty tuna can.

A post-mortem revealed he choked to death on his own vomit after a heavy drinking session.

A video showing several men taunting Mr Allford on the night he died which was briefly posted on Facebook. It was discovered by Finnish police who tipped off their Spanish counterparts. The video was taken down soon afterwards.

The prosecution document claims that because of the drunken state Mr Alford was in, and because it was practically impossible for him to move due to the plastic ties, he ended up choking to death from his own vomit.

It goes on to say, “The suspects could have prevented his death by simply making a call so that Mr Allford could have received medical treatment.”

Tags
« Four legs cut off children's pet goat in ‘savage attack’ Costa del Sol second most popular ‘low cost’ destination in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice