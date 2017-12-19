Four legs cut off children's pet goat in ‘savage attack’

A FAMILY has been left devastated after their pet goat was found dying with its four legs cut off in a sickening attack.

The legs of the animal were not found near the plot which leads investigators to believe that it may be connected with some form of satanic ritual.

Owner Francisco Javier Jiménez said, “I had to call the vet to put her down. I do not understand how there can be people who can do something like that.”

The goat was the favourite pet of his two children, aged nine and 12.

Francisco has offered a €500 to anyone who can help find those responsible.

The attack happened in Rincón de la Victoria, in Malaga and has been reported to the Local Police and the Guardia Civil.