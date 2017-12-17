Motorcyclist dies in crash on Malaga road

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A BIKER has died in a crash on the A-366 between Alozaina and Yunquera in Malaga province this afternoon (Sunday).
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre received the first alert to the accident at kilometre 40 just after midday.
Emergency services couldn’t save the life of the middle-aged man who died at the scene of the accident.
Guardia Civil traffic police are investigating.
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)