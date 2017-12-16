Lorry explosion rocks port in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A LORRY at a port in southern Spain exploded and burst into flames sending a huge cloud of black smoke into the sky today.
The truck carrying mattresses to Africa was rocked by two explosions in the port of Algeciras.
Firefighters were quickly on the scene to extinguish the flames while police closed roads around the incident.
An investigation is now underway to discover the cause of the explosions.
There are no reports of injuries.
Un camión que transporta colchones está ardiendo cerca de PIF del Puerto de #Algeciras. Bomberos y Policía Portuaria actuando pic.twitter.com/hHvuwTYVRm— Puerto de Algeciras (@PuertoAlgeciras) December 16, 2017
