Lorry explosion rocks port in southern Spain

ABLAZE: The lorry and its load goes up in flames

A LORRY at a port in southern Spain exploded and burst into flames sending a huge cloud of black smoke into the sky today.

The truck carrying mattresses to Africa was rocked by two explosions in the port of Algeciras.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene to extinguish the flames while police closed roads around the incident.

An investigation is now underway to discover the cause of the explosions.

There are no reports of injuries.