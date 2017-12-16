Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol organisers in Wonderland at tea party for paralysed biker

FUNDRAISERS had to pinch themselves to make sure they weren’t dreaming where they totted up the donations made during a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in aid of paralysed biker David Toms.

They had set a  target of €2,500 which would pay for one month of care for the popular Costa del Sol photographer – who made a surprise personal appearance at the themed event.

But the actual amount raised by the themed tea party, raffle and auction at The Terrace, Benavista was smashed and almost doubled.

The afternoon went with a swing as entertainer Antony Wolfson was joined by Johnny Baker, Helena Paul and Nathan Dean while the event was compered by radio presenter Hannah Murray and attended by TV presenter Nicole King.

Jo Pitcher, owner of The Terrace, was thrilled with donations to the raffle with the star prize of a luxury night's stay with breakfast and dinner for two at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia in Estepona. Many other Costa del Sol businesses including La Sala Group, El Oceano restaurant also offered big raffle prizes.

Jackie Stone, co-organiser of the tea party with Antony and Jo and representing the David Toms Support Fund, was overwhelmed at the amount raised for the fund which cannot attain charitable status as it is for an individual.

Euro Weekly News publishers, Michel and Steven Euesden, and all of the EWN Media Group 'family' also contributed by foregoing their Christmas party this year and, instead, donating a cheque to pay for one whole month of care for David. They also presented David with a huge Christmas hamper which included a coffee machine, lots of festive treats and even a bottle of David's favourite tipple.

HOW YOU CAN HELP -  IN JUST FIVE MINUTES...

Currently, David receives no financial support from the state, apart from a minimal monthly amount for permanent disability, although the paperwork is currently in progress.

This means his support team relying almost solely on donations for David’s care on a month-to-month basis.

For an easy way of giving on a regular basis go to: www.fundmemonthly.com/fund/david-toms/

Or you can donate via: www.gofundme.com/2s7mrahs

And if you wish to set up a direct debit please contact [email protected] for a form

