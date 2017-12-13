Children caught throwing stones at taxis in La Linea Southern Spain

YESTERDAY (Tuesday) a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old were spotted by plain clothes policemen in La Linea throwing stones at taxis.

There has been an on-going problem for some time with children attacking taxis in the Los Junquillos and Las Palomeras areas and the mayor had undertaken to ensure that something was done to try to resolve the problem.

With the addition of new officers to the Local Police Force, it was decided to place a number of undercover officers in the area and it was they who saw and arrested the two youngsters throwing the stones.

As soon as the ages were established, officers called their parents to the police station where their unsocial behaviour was explained and the matter was passed to the social services department to deal with.

The leader of the local taxi drivers association told local media that he was highly appreciative of the actions taken by the mayor and the officers.