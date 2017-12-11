Costa del Sol

Celebrating St Nikolaus and raising funds in Marbella for a much needed cause

By Monday, 11 December 2017 11:24 0
St Nikolaus meets Princess Marie-Louise St Nikolaus meets Princess Marie-Louise EWN Media Group

MORE than 150 people arrived at the Puente Romano Hotel in Marbella to attend the 22nd St. Nikolaus Gala in aid of the Concordia charity last Saturday.

Income from the evening which attracts the rich and famous from the Costa del Sol goes to help support the Concordia Anti-Aids Asociacion (ACAS) founded by Princess Marie-Louise of Prussia.

Following drinks and canapés, young helpers rang bells to usher the guests into the main Salon in order to start the proceedings and to enjoy a three course dinner.

First Princess Marie-Louise spoke about the work that the charity does, thanked all of those involved in helping those who have caught the virus and also in trying to warn others about the dangers of unprotected sex.

Guests applauded her speech enthusiastically and then began their meal which was up to the usual standards of the hotel as the entertainment commenced with the Pastoral Villa de Ojen, a group of singers and musicians who could perhaps be considered the Spanish equivalent of Morris Dancers.

The group of more than 20 chanted local Christmas songs accompanied by bottles being struck, triangles, drums, tambourines and traditional zambombas (a clay pot topped by a tight skin with a stick which when drawn up and down makes a percussive noise).

These were not Christmas carols as the British know them but a traditional form of Christmas music performed by shepherds in Andalucia for hundreds of years.

The more traditional but exceptionally gifted Marbella Gospel Choir which is an eight piece directed by Mike Harding (Mr Maph) consisting of his wife Simone, two daughters, a son, a nephew and two friends took the stage next.

Marbella-Gospel-Choir-with-youngest-memberWEB.jpg

Marbella Gospel Choir with youngest member

They were, as is to be expected when Mike and Simone are involved, absolutely superb delivering some of the best known gospel songs and a few Christmas favourites including the haunting Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen to an appreciative and enthusiastic audience.

Pastoral-Villa-de-OjenWEB.jpg

Pastoral Villa de Ojen

There was a break in the entertainment to allow St Nikolaus to tour the room and for the very willing young local helpers to sell tickets for the charity ‘tombola’. Literally hundreds of gifts had been donated by local companies, each worth at least €50 (but most much more) and tickets at that price were eagerly snapped up.

Some-of-the-tombola-giftsWEB.jpg

Some of the tombola gifts

As the meal finished the dancing started to the sounds of the upbeat Pilar y Carlos with a mix of Latin pop.

Unlike last year, when the rain was tumultuous, the weather was clement and those attending enjoyed a fabulous evening which raised much needed funds for the charity, details of which can be viewed at www.concordiamarbella.com.

Tags
« Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach WATCH: Street brawl sparks crackdown in La Linea »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice