Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

OVERTURNED: The lorry plunged off the road and onto the beach at La Cala de Mijas

A LORRY driver has died after his truck crashed off the A-7 and through crash barriers at La Cala de Mijas on the Costa del Sol before plunging down an embankment and coming to rest on the beach.

The lorry left the road at a notorious accident blackspot near kilometre 202 on the busy coast road this afternoon (Sunday).

Firefighters released the driver from the vehicle but the 112 Andalucia emergency services control centre confirms the driver of the lorry has died.