More than €11,000 raised to buy gifts for children in Malaga Orphanage

Some of the guests having fun and doing good

A GALA dinner at El Oceano Hotel in La Cala de Mijas raised more than €11,000 to buy toys for deserving children in the Malaga Orphanage

Organised each year by Teresa Leaver who runs the clothing boutique in the hotel, 171 people visited the restaurant in the hotel to enjoy a great meal and some special entertainment with €15 for ticket sold going towards the appeal.

Entertainment was supplied by the incredible Mr Maph and the Marbella and the Marbella Gospel Choir which includes wife Simone and some of their musically gifted family.

Also on the bill were popular due Masquerade and violinist extraordinaire Quike Navarro with all of the acts donating their time.

The bulk of the money raised came from a raffle and auction with a plethora of gifts donated by local businesses including El Oceano and those who attended dug deep into their pockets in order to help raise the tremendous sum which will ensure that a number of youngsters at the orphanage (Ciudad de los Niños) will have a great gift to unwrap.