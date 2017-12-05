Family clan of drug dealers busted in National Police action in Southern Spain

AFTER receiving complaints from local residents in La Linea, 35 officers from the National Police arrested a family of drug dealers.

Five members of the same family were arrested in the area known as Las Palomeras when officers raided a number of houses, discovering cocaine, heroin and two working pistols as well as a number that fired blanks.

One property was used for the cutting and packing of the narcotics whilst two others which had a number of security features acted as a ’24 hour shop’ for those wishing to purchase the drugs.

In total, two men and three women who were all related were arrested and following an appearance in court have been imprisoned without bail.