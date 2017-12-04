Two Costa del Sol hospitals named among the best in Spain

TOP TEN: The Quiron Salud Malaga was named tenth in the list of the best private hospitals in Spain.

TWO Malaga hospitals have been named among the best in Spain.

Both the Carlos Haya and the Quiron Salud Malaga were named on the fourth edition of the Health Reputation Monitor (MRS), lists highlighting the best private and public hospitals in the country.

The lists are compiled by Merco, a Corporate Reputation Managerial Monitor, alongside a reported 3,200 experts in the field, including doctors, nurses, health associations, patients, managers and health journalists.

75 hospitals appear in the list of the best public hospitals in Spain, while the private list is reduced to 25.

Despite continuing to feature on the separate lists, both Malaga hospitals fell in their overall standing compared to last year.

In the public list, the Carlos Haya features at 22nd position, falling six places after it was rated 16th in the 2016 survey, while on the private list, the Quiron Salud Malaga fell from eighth position to tenth.

The list of the top ten public hospitals is dominated by clinics based in Madrid and Barcelona, with the number one spot going to University Hospital La Paz in Madrid.