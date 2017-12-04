Costa del Sol man, 77, found

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A 77-YEAR-OLD man from Mijas has been found after being reported missing yesterday afternoon.
Rafael Jaime was located this morning.
He is thought to have left his house at around 3pm on Sunday for a coffee.
A few hours later he called one of his children to say he had suffered a fall, before his phone ran out of battery and the search began.
Conflicting reports have suggested that the man is in good heath or suffering from possible hypothermia.
