Sharp cold snap in Spain until next week

FROSTS and snow are forecast across parts of Malaga province this weekend as a mass of polar air sits over the region.

Inland areas such as Antequera and Ronda will see frosts and snow is expected an altitude of 1,300 metres.

The maximum daytime temperatures will be between 10 and 13 º Celsius but the mercury could plummet overnight to -2 º Celsius.

The cold will also be felt in Malaga capital. The minimum temperatures between today and Sunday will be 6 º Celsius with a maximum of 15.

And in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, the daytime temperatures will be between 17-18 º Celsius with minimums of 8 to 13.