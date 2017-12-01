Costa del Sol

World AIDS Day supported in Marbella by Spanish charity

Princess Marie-Louise founder of Concordia in Orange Square today

TODAY, Friday (December 1) is World AIDS Day and communities are reminding the public and government s that HIV/AIDS has not gone away.

In Marbella, representatives  of Concordia the local AIDS charity were invited by the council to hand out information to those passing through Orange Square.

Globally, there are an estimated 36.7 million people who have the virus. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.

Today, scientific advances have been made in HIV treatment, there are laws to protect people living with HIV and we understand so much more about the condition, but there is still a vital need to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education.

Young people in Spain are more at risk of catching HIV/AIDS than ever through unprotected sex and Concordia Marbella (http://www.concordiamarbella.com) is reaching out to schools to try to explain the dangers to young male and female students.

