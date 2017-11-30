Costa del Sol

Concerns for imprisoned migrants on the Costa del Sol grow

By Harrison Jones Thursday, 30 November 2017 18:12 0
MIGRANT CHAOS: Archidona prison and (inset) Mercedes Montero (centre) discusses the situation with José Antonio Nieto (second from right). MIGRANT CHAOS: Archidona prison and (inset) Mercedes Montero (centre) discusses the situation with José Antonio Nieto (second from right). Ministry of the Interior

AROUND 500 migrants remain in an ‘unfinished’ prison in Archidona, with concerns growing about conditions at the facility. 

Various groups and charities have called on the Spanish government to rethink their stance, amid suggestions that the prison does not have clean drinking water or proper medical care and that the migrants have not been able to contact their families. 

Reports suggest that between 464 and 494 people - mainly from Algeria and including children - have been placed in the facility. 

The Red Cross have confirmed that they have 21 staff on site, suggesting the ‘duration’ could be two months. 

Carlos Arce, the migrations co-ordinator for a local human rights group called APDHA, told Euro Weekly News that conditions are “terrible” and “illegal.”  

He added that his organisation are concerned that the migrants might be returned to Algeria. 

The Ministry of the Interior has said that other facilities are full and their response is temporary, following the arrival of around 1,000 people on several boats in recent days.

Some were intercepted near the coast of Murcia but many were taken to a new jail that has yet to open in Archidona, near Malaga, according to local migrant rights group Malaga Acoge.

During a meeting between the Secretary of State for Security, José Antonio Nieto, and the mayor of Archidona, Mercedes Montero, the government said they would “try” not to hold the migrants for longer than 60 days.

In a statement, they added: “The exceptional use of the Archidona centre has been motivated by an exceptional situation of irregular immigrants arriving on the Levante coast, who were unable to stay in the other Foreigners’ Internment Centers.”

Juan Ignacio Zoido, the department’s minister, had previously told Spanish radio that “it is better that the migrants be held in a centre with the latest technology, sanitary facilities, showers, heating, beds, sports areas than to put them in camps like other countries.”

Another ministry representative reportedly described the facility as “state of the art.”

However, conditions have been disputed by right groups. 

The facility has been described as tense and overcrowded, amid claims staff are dressed as prison officers. 

“We are radically against this,” the head of Malaga Acoge, Alejandro Cortina, told AFP.

“We don’t know if they will have staff authorised to detect human trafficking, or if a judge will monitor this facility as is the case with immigration detention centres,” he added.

There are further concerns about whether safety systems -including fire procedures - have been fully tested. The prison is not due to officially open until the ‘early months’ of next year, according to the ministry.  

 
Tags
« Formal opening of the new Helicopteros Sanitarios Hospital in Puerto Banus World AIDS Day supported in Marbella by Spanish charity »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice