Formal opening of the new Helicopteros Sanitarios Hospital in Puerto Banus

By Thursday, 30 November 2017 15:47 0
Mayor Muñoz, Maria Jose Cañete and family members at the opening ceremony Mayor Muñoz, Maria Jose Cañete and family members at the opening ceremony EWN Media Group

A LARGE crowd of press and local dignitaries arrived for the official opening of the Helicopteros Sanitarios Hospital today (November 30).

Guest of honour was Angeles Muñoz Mayor of Marbella who formally declared the hospital open after listening to a heartfelt speech from the inspiring founder of the group Maria Jose Cañete who explained a little about how she came to set up Helicopteros Sanitarios and how proud she was when her dream of opening the hospital was achieved.

DSC_0518.JPG

Mayor Muñoz announces the formal opening © EWN Media Group

She went on to thank all of the doctors, nurses and paramedics who work so hard to ensure that members receive a first class treatment be it from home visit, ambulance services or care in the hospital.

Mayor Muñoz responded that she was delighted to officiate at the opening and how pleased she was that this impressive hospital had been constructed in Marbella.

She then congratulated Maria Jose Cañete and her staff and colleagues for all that had been achieved in just over 25 years since setting up a service to give assistance to accident victims on the then dangerous stretch of the N340 motorway running between Marbella and Malaga.

DSC_0514.JPG

Mayor Muñoz, Maria Jose Cañete and members of staff  © EWN Media Group

A reception for guests was held following the ceremony.

DSC_0501.JPG

Guests outside Helicopteros Sanitarios Banus © EWN Media Group

DSC_0523.JPG

Part of the Helicopteros Sanitarios fleet of ambulances ©EWN Media Group

