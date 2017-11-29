Costa Press Club journalists in the news

Costa del Sol

AGREEMENT: Spanish and foreign journalists form an alliance AGREEMENT: Spanish and foreign journalists form an alliance

FOREIGN media professionals working in newspapers, radio and television across the Costa del Sol have strengthened ties with their Spanish colleagues.

The Costa Press Club has signed a collaboration agreement La Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga y el Colegio Profesional de Periodistas de Andalucía en Málaga.

President of the Association of Journalists in Malaga, Rafael Salas, and the president of Costa Press Club, Jesper Sander Pedersen, highlighted the importance of "strengthening ties, exchange experiences and taking advantage of synergies" to respond to the demands of the sector related, above all, to training and employment.

Rafael Salas explained, "Foreign journalists on the Costa del Sol play a very important role apart from that is proper information because they contribute to form the image that people have of us on the outside", to which he added that " his work is of great influence and of a special responsibility."

The signing of the agreement was also attended by the vice president of the Association of Journalists in Malaga, Carlos Pérez Ariza and Johanna Styles, secretary of the Costa Press Club.

Members of the Costa Press Club represent a wide range of local, national and international organisations including newspapers, magazines, digital,  radio and television. 

The media association includes journalists from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, the United States, Canada, Russia and South Africa and two editorial staff from the Euro Weekly News among its members.

Club membership is open to anyone with a background in journalism or media content provision, including print newspapers and magazines, online digital, photography, television, radio, multimedia and social media.

Website: www.costapressclub.com

 

