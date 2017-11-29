Costa del Sol

Malaga-Sevilla train derails, 21 injured - three seriously

Wednesday, 29 November 2017
Malaga-Sevilla train derails, 21 injured - three seriously Marinma Aranda/Twitter

A PASSENGER train has derailed on the Sevilla-Malaga line with at least 21 people injured, three seriously.

The full extent of the accident remains unconfirmed, but a police official confirmed that the third carriage came off the rails near a section cut off by heavy rain between the villages of Arahal and El Sorbito in Sevilla Province.

A helicopter is currently being used to evacuate injured passengers as the site is not accessible by road.

More to follow.

DPyqD7KX0AAZUBN

A section of the railway line had been cut off by heavy rain.

