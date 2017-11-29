Malaga-Sevilla train derails, 21 injured - three seriously

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A PASSENGER train has derailed on the Sevilla-Malaga line with at least 21 people injured, three seriously.
The full extent of the accident remains unconfirmed, but a police official confirmed that the third carriage came off the rails near a section cut off by heavy rain between the villages of Arahal and El Sorbito in Sevilla Province.
A helicopter is currently being used to evacuate injured passengers as the site is not accessible by road.
More to follow.
A section of the railway line had been cut off by heavy rain.
#DescarrilamientoTrenArahal Ascienden a 21 las personas que han resultado heridas a causa del descarrilamiento de un tren de pasajeros de la línea Málaga-Sevilla ocurrido esta mañana a su paso por #Arahal #Sevilla pic.twitter.com/hWsMJCdMyr— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 29, 2017
