Costa del Sol

Weather alert issued for Malaga province raised to orange as region is lashed by heavy rain

By Wednesday, 29 November 2017 10:13 0
Lightning in Campillos Lightning in Campillos David Mancebo Photography/Facebook

THE Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued an orange weather alert for Malaga province, with heavy rains expected throughout the day (Wednesday).

Aemet has predicted that the weather will be at its worst in the Serrania de Ronda, where up to 60 litres of water per square metre has been predicted to fall.

Heavy rains are also expected in Antequera, which could receive up to 40 litres of water per square metre.

Lighter showers have been predicted in the Guadalhorce region where only 10-15 litres per square metre are expected to fall.

The weather alerts are set to remain in place until 6pm, with the rain expected to subside by noon tomorrow (Thursday).

A drastic drop in temperature in the region is also expected with maximums of 16 degrees predicted from tomorrow onwards (Thursday).

Tags
« Yellow weather alerts as Malaga province set for downpour Malaga-Sevilla train derails, 21 injured - three seriously »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 23 minutes ago
From Twitter Web Client
#BREAKING Train derailed on its way to #Malaga https://t.co/mYpixoUVyM
About 60 minutes ago
From Twitter Web Client
Definitely an improvement on the last one 😂#CristianoRonaldo #statue https://t.co/kKgSiQoWeC
About 2 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Be careful out there folks! #Malaga #Aemet #weatheralert https://t.co/ne3f2sGfek
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Wealth gap exposed in Almeria

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Gibraltar macaques monkey around for Halloween

Gang leader and ex-officer jailed in Mallorca drug bust