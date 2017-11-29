Weather alert issued for Malaga province raised to orange as region is lashed by heavy rain

THE Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued an orange weather alert for Malaga province, with heavy rains expected throughout the day (Wednesday).

Aemet has predicted that the weather will be at its worst in the Serrania de Ronda, where up to 60 litres of water per square metre has been predicted to fall.

Heavy rains are also expected in Antequera, which could receive up to 40 litres of water per square metre.

Lighter showers have been predicted in the Guadalhorce region where only 10-15 litres per square metre are expected to fall.

The weather alerts are set to remain in place until 6pm, with the rain expected to subside by noon tomorrow (Thursday).

A drastic drop in temperature in the region is also expected with maximums of 16 degrees predicted from tomorrow onwards (Thursday).