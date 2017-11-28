Costa del Sol

Malaga province set for downpour

By Tuesday, 28 November 2017
Malaga province set for downpour

THE COSTA DEL SOL is braced for heavy rains tomorrow (Wednesday).

State weather agency AEMET’s Malaga office said in a statement that a yellow warning for dangerous weather will be in place from midnight until 6pm in Ronda and Antequera, where 40-60 litres of rain per square metre is forecast.

AEMET official Luis Fernando Lopez Cotin said that temperatures are expected to plummet as the northern front arrives.

It is being driven by the remains of a storm which battered the Canary Islands over the weekend.

