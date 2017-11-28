Police find huge drugs haul after Costa del Sol car chase

Marooned: the view across the Playa de Getares, near where the chase occurred

A CADIZ car chase ended with police discovering over 1,000 kilograms of hashish in a stolen vehicle.

Civil guards seized the stash after noticing the crew of a boat loading an SUV with suspicious packages, in the Algeciras area.

When the guards came to investigate, the boat and vehicle fled, sparking a chase involving several National Police patrols from the Algeciras Police Station.

When the SUV was eventually intercepted, police discovered 37 packages of hashish, weighing a total of 1,210 kilograms.

None of the vehicle´s occupants were apprehended, but police believe it had been stolen earlier this month in Coin.

Investigations are continuing.