Police find huge drugs haul after Costa del Sol car chase

A CADIZ car chase ended with police discovering over 1,000 kilograms of hashish in a stolen vehicle.
Civil guards seized the stash after noticing the crew of a boat loading an SUV with suspicious packages, in the Algeciras area.
When the guards came to investigate, the boat and vehicle fled, sparking a chase involving several National Police patrols from the Algeciras Police Station.
When the SUV was eventually intercepted, police discovered 37 packages of hashish, weighing a total of 1,210 kilograms.
None of the vehicle´s occupants were apprehended, but police believe it had been stolen earlier this month in Coin.
Investigations are continuing.
