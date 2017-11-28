Costa del Sol

Further questions in toddler death on the Costa del Sol

By Harrison Jones Tuesday, 28 November 2017 17:37 0
Lucia Vivar Lucia Vivar

THE judge investigating the case of tragic toddler Lucia Vivar has asked why train services were not disrupted following her death.

The official report into the three-year-old´s death last July suggests that she was hit by a train, but her parents say questions remain unanswered.

They have requested details of a phone conversation that the train driver had before the alleged collision. The driver was reportedly told to watch out for people on the tracks.

The couple have also been trying to clarify who was responsible for services at the time when the report suggests their daughter was hit by the train.

As previously reported in the Euro Weekly News, Lucia went missing from her family near the train station in Pizarra before her remains were found more than 4km away the next morning.

Lucia’s family said the report does not explain how the girl was able to walk more than 4.2 km in the dark without receiving any bumps or scratches on her arms or legs.

They questioned why the train had set off that morning as usual, even though they were told services would be delayed until Lucia was found.

Local media sources reported that police found “no connection” between a bottle of chloroform found around 700m away from where Lucia disappeared and her death.

Her parents later asked police to investigate why it was there.

Investigators are still determining whether the girl´s injuries are compatible with a train crash, according to reports in the Spanish media. 

