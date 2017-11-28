International police operation uncovers 1,000-kilo drugs stash on the Costa del Sol

POLICE have seized 1,110 kilos of hashish during raids in Benalmadena, near Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol.

Weapons, cash and other effects were also found following an international drug trafficking investigation, which saw a forty-nine-year-old Danish man detained on Monday.

The man´s home and the headquarters of a transport company were raided.

Eight other people have been arrested in Denmark as part of the same operation.

The investigation began in September 2016, when Danish authorities requested cross-border surveillance on a Danish citizen thought to be in Spain intending to sell drugs.

Police say they suspected the man of organising the transport of drugs through vehicles run by a company based in Malaga and transporting goods from the Iberian Peninsula to the Nordic country.

The National Police worked closely with their Danish counterparts and were authorised by a local court in Torremolinos to make the raids.

A large stash of Danish Krone and documentation relating to the scheme were found alongside the drugs and weapons.