Costa del Sol

Greengrocer makes it to semi-final of Spain’s ‘The Voice’

By Saturday, 25 November 2017 12:34 0
Greengrocer makes it to semi-final of Spain’s ‘The Voice’ Laura Rubio La Voz/Twitter

LAURA RUBIO, a greengrocer from Malaga has made it through to ‘La Voz’, Spain’s version of popular UK TV show ‘The Voice’.

The 25-year-old was the first semi-finalist chosen by Pablo Lopez, a renowned singer from neighbouring Fuengirola and judge on the show.

Rubio was selected following a standout performance of The Beatles classic 'With a Little help from my friends', making it through to the next round with a whopping 95 per cent of the public vote.

After hearing the good news, Laura revealed that: “I like my job in the fruit shop but nothing is the same as it was before”.

She said:  "This is my dream, this is my life and I do not want to do anything else except make music.

Rubio will go on to do battle with other the semifinalists to be crowned ‘La Voz’ champion and win the coveted record deal.

Tags
« WATCH: Malaga lit up by Christmas lights and music show

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Cataluña flight bookings down 22% following political unrest in Spain

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Do I need a Spanish driving licence?