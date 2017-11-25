Greengrocer makes it to semi-final of Spain’s ‘The Voice’

LAURA RUBIO, a greengrocer from Malaga has made it through to ‘La Voz’, Spain’s version of popular UK TV show ‘The Voice’.

The 25-year-old was the first semi-finalist chosen by Pablo Lopez, a renowned singer from neighbouring Fuengirola and judge on the show.

Rubio was selected following a standout performance of The Beatles classic 'With a Little help from my friends', making it through to the next round with a whopping 95 per cent of the public vote.

After hearing the good news, Laura revealed that: “I like my job in the fruit shop but nothing is the same as it was before”.

She said: "This is my dream, this is my life and I do not want to do anything else except make music.

Rubio will go on to do battle with other the semifinalists to be crowned ‘La Voz’ champion and win the coveted record deal.