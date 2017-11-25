WATCH: Malaga lit up by Christmas lights and music show

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
MALAGA city centre is getting into the festive spirit with a brand new light and sound show for Christmas 2017.
This year’s display in Calle Larios is inspired by the city’s breathtaking cathedral, so there are twinkling domes and stained glass windows.
More than 1,800,000 LED lights make up the display that cost over €500,000.
Thousands packed the street to watch the official switch on by the mayor last night (Friday) that was followed by a pop concert by Andy & Lucas.
The three-minute light and sound shows are scheduled at 6.30pm and 9.30pm every evening until January 6.
¡Ya hemos encendido el alumbrado navideño de la calle Larios! ¡Sensacional el espectáculo de luces y música de este año! #AlumbradoMLG pic.twitter.com/6H6UwlTas5— Ayuntamiento Málaga (@malaga) November 24, 2017
