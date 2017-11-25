Costa del Sol

WATCH: Malaga lit up by Christmas lights and music show

By Saturday, 25 November 2017 10:39 0
ALL LIT UP: Calle Larios in Malaga city centre ALL LIT UP: Calle Larios in Malaga city centre Ayuntamiento Malaga

MALAGA city centre is getting into the festive spirit with a brand new light and sound show for Christmas 2017.

This year’s display in Calle Larios is inspired by the city’s breathtaking cathedral, so there are twinkling domes and stained glass windows.

More than 1,800,000 LED lights make up the display that cost over €500,000.

Thousands packed the street to watch the official switch on by the mayor last night (Friday) that was followed by a pop concert by Andy & Lucas.

The three-minute light and sound shows are scheduled at 6.30pm and 9.30pm every evening until January 6.

« Beach in Southern Spain closed off to discourage smugglers Greengrocer makes it to semi-final of Spain’s ‘The Voice’ »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Cataluña flight bookings down 22% following political unrest in Spain

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Do I need a Spanish driving licence?