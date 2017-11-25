WATCH: Malaga lit up by Christmas lights and music show

ALL LIT UP: Calle Larios in Malaga city centre

MALAGA city centre is getting into the festive spirit with a brand new light and sound show for Christmas 2017.

This year’s display in Calle Larios is inspired by the city’s breathtaking cathedral, so there are twinkling domes and stained glass windows.

More than 1,800,000 LED lights make up the display that cost over €500,000.

Thousands packed the street to watch the official switch on by the mayor last night (Friday) that was followed by a pop concert by Andy & Lucas.

The three-minute light and sound shows are scheduled at 6.30pm and 9.30pm every evening until January 6.