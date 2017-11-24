Costa del Sol

Beach in Southern Spain closed off to discourage smugglers

By Friday, 24 November 2017 18:24 0
Law makers attend the first day of construction Law makers attend the first day of construction Ayuntamiento de La Linea de la Concepcion

A HUMAN wall of police officers gathered on a beach in La Linea as work commenced on a €59,400 project to complete a beach wall.

The project is intended to make it more difficult for drug runners to bring their boats up to the sea walls in the area between the church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen and the perimeter wall of the fishing port of La Atunara.

In addition, with the siting of large planters and benches, it will also be much more difficult for drivers of 4 x 4 vehicles to access the beach which is recognised as a popular staging area for smugglers.

There was some fear that those involved with drug smuggling might try to disrupt the work which was why the police officers were present in force as the mayor and deputy mayor of La Linea and representatives of the Central Government viewed the work.

It is expected that the project will be completed within one month, although it is not known whether the combined force of officers from the Guardia Civil, Local and National Police will be present for the entirety of the construction.

Once completed, the area will be accessible for emergency and other service vehicles to reach the beach via a ramp although this may encourage smugglers to consider ways of continuing their activities by accessing the ramp.

The entire activity to try to stop smuggling via La Linea is being supported and encouraged by local and national authorities.

Tags
« Two British hikers rescued from Costa del Sol mountain

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 1 day ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

EXCLUSIVE: Benidorm 'wanted' crash driver held by police

Cataluña flight bookings down 22% following political unrest in Spain