Costa del Sol

Two British hikers rescued from Costa del Sol mountain

By Thursday, 23 November 2017 21:53 0
LA CONCHA MOUNTAIN: As seen from the Costa del Sol LA CONCHA MOUNTAIN: As seen from the Costa del Sol Shutterstock

FIREMEN  from Marbella and Civil Protection volunteers from Istán have rescued two British hikers after they became disorientated on the La Concha mountain.

The pair, residents of Fuengirola, became trapped in a steep area on their descent as night fell.

They called the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre at 9.15pm who mobilised a search team who found them at 11.30pm.

Using ropes the rescuers safely lowered them to the ground.

Both hikers were described as well-equipped with clothing and food and were uninjured and despite the low temperatures that accompanied the fall of night.

