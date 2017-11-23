BREAKING: Brit held for alleged sexual abuse of schoolgirls on Costa del Sol

INVESTIGATORS have held a 64-year-old British schoolteacher on suspicion of sexually abusing young students.

The arrest comes after police launched a probe in the wake of complaints received from the mothers of two seven-year-old girls who claim their daughters were touched inappropriately.

Both are enrolled at an Estepona school where the accused teaches English, a police official said.

The man, who has not been named, is married with both children and grandchildren, and is due to appear before a judge for an initial hearing today.