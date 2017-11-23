BREAKING: Brit held for alleged sexual abuse of schoolgirls on Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
INVESTIGATORS have held a 64-year-old British schoolteacher on suspicion of sexually abusing young students.
The arrest comes after police launched a probe in the wake of complaints received from the mothers of two seven-year-old girls who claim their daughters were touched inappropriately.
Both are enrolled at an Estepona school where the accused teaches English, a police official said.
The man, who has not been named, is married with both children and grandchildren, and is due to appear before a judge for an initial hearing today.
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)