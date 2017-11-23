NEW HOPE: Police reopen Costa del Sol toddler death case

MISSING SCENE: The spot where Lucia was found and (inset) parents Almudena and Antonio.

POLICE have begun a virtual reconstruction of the events surrounding the death of tragic toddler Lucia Vivar.

It comes after her furious parents Antonio and Almudena demanded a series of 20 points from the official Guardia Civil report be clarified in the wake of detectives closing the case And the investigating judge has now requested that the case be reopened to confirm whether Lucia’s injuries hold up to the findings in the report, which ruled her death was accidental.

As reported previously in the Euro Weekly News, Lucia went missing from her family at the train station in Pizarra last July, with her lifeless body found more than 4km away the next morning.

The official report concluded that Lucia was killed when she was struck by the first train on the tracks that morning, but her parents claim it dismissed several important pieces of evidence.

Lucia’s family said the report does not explain how the girl was able to walk more than 4.2 kilometres in the dark without receiving any bumps or scratches on her arms or legs.

They questioned why the train had set off that morning as usual, even though they were told services would be delayed until Lucia was found.

A bottle of chloroform was also recently discovered around 700 metres from where Lucia disappeared.

Local media sources reported that police found ‘no connection’ between the bottle and Lucia’s disappearance, but her parents asked police to continue investigations into its appearance nonetheless.