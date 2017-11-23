Costa del Sol

NEW HOPE: Police reopen Costa del Sol toddler death case

By Thursday, 23 November 2017 13:52 0
MISSING SCENE: The spot where Lucia was found and (inset) parents Almudena and Antonio. MISSING SCENE: The spot where Lucia was found and (inset) parents Almudena and Antonio. Twitter

POLICE have begun a virtual reconstruction of the events surrounding the death of tragic toddler Lucia Vivar.

It comes after her furious parents Antonio and Almudena demanded a series of 20 points from the official Guardia Civil report be clarified in the wake of detectives closing the case And the investigating judge has now requested that the case be reopened to confirm whether Lucia’s injuries hold up to the findings in the report, which ruled her death was accidental.

As reported previously in the Euro Weekly News, Lucia went missing from her family at the train station in Pizarra last July, with her lifeless body found more than 4km away the next morning.

The official report concluded that Lucia was killed when she was struck by the first train on the tracks that morning, but her parents claim it dismissed several important pieces of evidence.

Lucia’s family said the report does not explain how the girl was able to walk more than 4.2 kilometres in the dark without receiving any bumps or scratches on her arms or legs.

They questioned why the train had set off that morning as usual, even though they were told services would be delayed until Lucia was found.

A bottle of chloroform was also recently discovered around 700 metres from where Lucia disappeared.

Local media sources reported that police found ‘no connection’ between the bottle and Lucia’s disappearance, but her parents asked police to continue investigations into its appearance nonetheless.

Tags
« COUNTDOWN: Malaga's €500,000 Christmas lights switch on BREAKING: Brit held for alleged sexual abuse of schoolgirls on Costa del Sol »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase