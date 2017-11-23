Costa del Sol

COUNTDOWN: Malaga's €500,000 Christmas lights switch on

Thursday, 23 November 2017
This year&#039;s display is ready to light up the streets This year's display is ready to light up the streets Rocío Moya Alonso

MALAGA City’s Christmas lights are set to kick off the festive season with a bang.

The display is known to be among the best in Spain and change almost every year. And it has been revealed that this year’s extravaganza will be inspired by the city’s breathtaking cathedral, so expect plenty of twinkly domes and stained glass windows.

The installation will feature more than 1,800,000 LED lights and cost around €575,000.

The lights have been designed by Iluminaciones Ximenez, who has also provided displays in top global locations such as Las Vegas, Dubai and Fifth Avenue in New York City.

They will be switched on around 7pm tomorrow (Friday) on Calle Larios in the city centre, with three-minute light and sound shows scheduled at 6.30pm and 9.30pm every evening until January 6.

There will also be several giant Christmas trees placed around the city centre, most notably in the Plaza de la Constitucion, which has an 18-metre-high tree decorated in the style of the lights on Calle Larios.

Last year's Christmas lights show in Calle Larios:

