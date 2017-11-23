PURR-FECT: Cat Cave gets new €200,000 bridge

BRIDGING THE GAP: President of the Diputación de Málaga, Elías Bendodo, with mayor of Benaoján, Soraya García

ACCESS to one of southern Andalucia’s secret gems – the crystal-clear swimming lagoon at the Cueva del Gato – has been improved with a brand new access bridge.

The provincial government in Malaga has invested more than €200,000 on improvement works that lead to the entrance of the unique cave system and natural monument that sits just outside the town of Benaojan in the Serrania de Ronda.

The old bridge was swept away in floods some years ago but a new wooden structure was swung into place across the River Guadiaro this week with the works expected to be completed by early December.

President of the Diputación de Málaga, Elías Bendodo, visited the works with the mayor of Benaoján, Soraya García to oversee the lifting operation of the main span some 30 metres long and two metres wide.

The Cueva del Gato, located within the Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park, is the longest cave complex in Andalucia.

It is extremely dangerous and is very cold and prone to flash-flooding. Several people have died in the cave.

Visiting the cave requires expertise and the right equipment.

There are professional tour companies who can organise trips or for a safer overview of the complex visit the Centro de Interpretación Espeleológica in Montejaque.

The cave supposedly takes its name from the cat-like appearance it has. The mouth of the cave is said to resemble a cat's face.



The new bridge to the Cat Cave in situ as a Granada to Algeciras train sweeps past