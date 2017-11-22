Grandad’s guns! Spanish pensioner stuns gym-goers

A 72-YEAR-OLD Marbella muscleman has gone viral on the internet.

Rafael Vera is a legend in the bodybuilding world after bagging the World, European and National championships plus the esteemed Mr Olympia title in the past.

And he set tongues wagging again after a candid video filmed by Spanish TV channel Antena 3 racked up more than 2.5 million views in just a few hours after being posted online.

Shot with a hidden camera, the footage captures the incredulous reactions of gym-users when a group of pensioners enters an exercise room.

A disguised Rafael – with a fake stomach strapped to his midriff – then bench presses an impressive 94 kilos to stun those looking on.

At the end of the video he reveals his chiselled frame after showing his strength in a series of workouts.

The video, broadcast on prime time chat show El Hormiguero, was designed to make viewers challenge preconceived ideas about the elderly.