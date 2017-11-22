Grandad’s guns! Spanish pensioner stuns gym-goers

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A 72-YEAR-OLD Marbella muscleman has gone viral on the internet.
Rafael Vera is a legend in the bodybuilding world after bagging the World, European and National championships plus the esteemed Mr Olympia title in the past.
And he set tongues wagging again after a candid video filmed by Spanish TV channel Antena 3 racked up more than 2.5 million views in just a few hours after being posted online.
Shot with a hidden camera, the footage captures the incredulous reactions of gym-users when a group of pensioners enters an exercise room.
A disguised Rafael – with a fake stomach strapped to his midriff – then bench presses an impressive 94 kilos to stun those looking on.
At the end of the video he reveals his chiselled frame after showing his strength in a series of workouts.
The video, broadcast on prime time chat show El Hormiguero, was designed to make viewers challenge preconceived ideas about the elderly.
