Police appeal to find boy 'missing' after Costa del Sol holiday with mum

By Tuesday, 21 November 2017 17:59 0
Alex Batty and (inset) Melanie Batty Alex Batty and (inset) Melanie Batty Greater Manchester Police

OFFICERS from Greater Manchester Police have appealed for the public’s help after a boy from Oldham went missing after a holiday to the Costa del Sol in Spain.

Eleven-year-old Alex Batty was reported missing more than four weeks ago after he went on the pre-agreed trip with his mother, who does not currently have parental guardianship, but failed to return.

Alex is described as white, about 5ft tall, slim, has blond hair and speaks with a northern accent.

Melanie Batty, 37, is wanted in connection with his abduction and officers are also trying to trace her with the help of Spanish authorities.

They flew into Malaga airport on September 20 and stayed in the Benahavis area near Marbella.

Police enquiries have since revealed the family left Benahavis and may have tried to head to Melilla, the Spanish enclave, in the north of Morocco from Malaga Port on October 8.

Although officers do not believe Alex is at risk of harm, they are concerned about his welfare and want to bring him home to his guardian.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Booth from Oldham’s Public Protection Division said, “Our main priority is finding Alex and bringing him home.

“His guardian is understandably extremely upset is desperate to get him home.

“We have followed extensive enquiries and we know Melanie has visited Morocco a number of times before and we believe she could have travelled with Alex to there.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises this young boy or Melanie, or has been in contact with them, to please get in touch with us.

“It might be that you were staying in the same resort as them, are friends from home and have heard from them through social media or texts, or that you might have some knowledge of their plans.

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 8972  (+44 161 856 8972 if you are abroad) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

