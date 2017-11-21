Briton on the run for 10 years after police fracas arrested in southern Spain

A BRITISH man aged 42 and known only by the initials AJL appeared before the court in La Linea de la Concepcion yesterday (Monday) on a European Arrest Warrant.

He is accused of being involved in a fracas with two members of the La Linea Local Police in 2007 where one officer was assaulted and another was injured in a traffic accident.

Members of the Guardia Civil received information about the possible whereabouts of the alleged criminal in September of this year and concentrated their searches in the suburbs around the towns of Palmones and Los Barrios both in Cadiz province.

They eventually recognised the man as he was about to visit a shop in the Guadacorte area and arrested him, discovering that he was in possession of a fake driving licence and ID card which it is reported had been issued in Gibraltar in the name of a third party.

In addition, officers discovered that the individual had access to a number of different cars which he used selectively in an effort to avoid discovery.