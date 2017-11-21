Costa del Sol

Briton on the run for 10 years after police fracas arrested in southern Spain

By Tuesday, 21 November 2017 10:20 0
Guardia Civil officers stock photo Guardia Civil officers stock photo Outisnn Wikimedia

A BRITISH man aged 42 and known only by the initials AJL appeared before the court in La Linea de la Concepcion yesterday (Monday) on a European Arrest Warrant.

He is accused of being involved in a fracas with two members of the La Linea Local Police in 2007 where one officer was assaulted and another was injured in a traffic accident.

Members of the Guardia Civil received information about the possible whereabouts of the alleged criminal in September of this year and concentrated their searches in the suburbs around the towns of Palmones and Los Barrios both in Cadiz province.

They eventually recognised the man as he was about to visit a shop in the Guadacorte area and arrested him, discovering that he was in possession of a fake driving licence and ID card which it is reported had been issued in Gibraltar in the name of a third party.

In addition, officers discovered that the individual had access to a number of different cars which he used selectively in an effort to avoid discovery.

Tags
« Southern Spain set to get third National Park Police appeal to find boy 'missing' after Costa del Sol holiday with mum »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase