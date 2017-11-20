Southern Spain set to get third National Park

Costa del Sol

Monday, 20 November 2017
A THIRD National Park is expected to be declared in Andalucia – joining the existing world-famous Doñana and Sierra Nevada parks that have the maximum state-level environmental protection.

The Sierra de las Nieves, in Malaga province, is already a Unesco Biosphere Reserve – but the draft law for the declaration as a National Park should be ready by  mid-2018, according to the Secretary of State for the Environment, María García.

The area is dominated by the Torrecilla peak at 1,919 metres (6,296 feet). 

It is forecast that the 13 villages surrounding the Sierra de las Nieves will benefit massively from the tourism the new status could generate.

Spain currently has a total of 15 Natural Parks including the Picos de Europa and the volcanic landscapes in the Teide National Park in the Canary Islands.

  1. Alan Bowman

I think you are getting confused between National Parks and Natural Parks - they are not the same.

 
  1. Alan Bowman

In fact Andalucía, alone, has a total of 24 Natural Parks.

 
