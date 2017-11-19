Motorcylist dies in Costa del Sol crash

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A MOTORCYCLIST has died after his bike left the A-397 road this afternoon.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre has confirmed the accident on the A-397 road from San Pedro de Alcantara heading towards Ronda at km 29 in the municipality of Benahavis.
Guardia Civil officers confirmed the 45-year-old rider died at the scene of the accident despite the attendance of 061 medical personnel.
The scenic, twisting mountain route is popular with hundreds of bikers every weekend.
Fallece un motorista de 45 años en una salida de vía ocurrida en el km 29 de la A-397 #Benahavís #Málaga— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 19, 2017
