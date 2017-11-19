Motorcylist dies in Costa del Sol crash

AMBULANCE: The rider died at the scene of the accident on the A-397

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after his bike left the A-397 road this afternoon.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre has confirmed the accident on the A-397 road from San Pedro de Alcantara heading towards Ronda at km 29 in the municipality of Benahavis.

Guardia Civil officers confirmed the 45-year-old rider died at the scene of the accident despite the attendance of 061 medical personnel.

The scenic, twisting mountain route is popular with hundreds of bikers every weekend.