Off-duty police officer tested positive for cocaine after death crash

DEVASTATING: The wreckage of the overturned taxi on the A-7 near Torremolinos

A SPANISH Guardia Civil officer tested positive for high levels of cocaine in his system after causing a fatal car accident in Torremolinos.

The off-duty Guardia Civil officer was arrested after allegedly causing the crash which claimed the lives of three people and seriously injured three others.

A report by the Malaga Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML) revealed that the officer had high levels of cocaine in his system following the incident, as well as traces of alcohol.

The official police report revealed that it was this combination of narcotics that caused the officer’s ‘aggressive and euphoric driving,’ and revealed the accident was not likely to have occurred otherwise.

It is believed the accused failed to notice a curve on the A-7 road as it passed by Torremolinos and collided with a taxi carrying a family of tourists from Middle Eastern countries Bahrain and Kuwait.

Three family members were killed in the accident; two women aged 30 and 48 and a 27-year-old man. Three more women aged 16, 18 and 50 years old were seriously injured and remain in hospital.

The family were reportedly on holiday on the Costa del Sol and were on their way to Marbella from Malaga’s Maria Zambrano railway station when the crash occurred.

The lawyer representing those injured has declared that the amount of compensation offered by the Guardia Civil was insufficient for the trauma caused by the crash, which was revealed to be just under €400,000.