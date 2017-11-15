Costa del Sol

Police officer injured in drugs raid shootout in southern Spain

By Euro Weekly News Wednesday, 15 November 2017
SHOOTOUT: The El Saladillo neighbourhood in Algeciras (Cadiz)

A GUARDIA CIVIL  officer has been shot during an exchange of gunfire during a drugs raid in the neighbourhood of El Saladillo in Algeciras (Cadiz).

Officers were carrying out an anti-trafficking raid when shots were fired from a house.

According to official sources, the officer was shot in the leg and his condition is described as 'not serious' in the Punta Europa de Algeciras hospital.

When officers gained access to the property there was no sign of anyone but police did find drugs.

A helicopter and the National Police have joined the manhunt for the gunman and up to two accomplices who remain at large.

