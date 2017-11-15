WATCH: Police investigate motorcyclist for reckless driving

RECKLESS: The biker takes a bend on the A-397 at high-speed with one hand on the asphalt

GUARDIA CIVIL traffic officers are investigating a biker from Mijas for reckless driving on the notoriously dangerous A-397 from San Pedro de Alcántara to Ronda.

A video circulating on social media shows the motorbike entering a reduced-visibility bend at high-speed with the bike keeled over and the rider with one hand on the road surface.

The winding, 48km mountain road from the Costa del Sol to Ronda is one of the most dangerous in Malaga province.

It is particularly popular with bikers on the weekends taking the curves at high speed.

The road has claimed the lives of many motorists over the years despite the presence of four speed cameras on the scenic route.