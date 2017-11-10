Temperatures set to soar this weekend on the Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
THE mercury is set to rise to 25°C across the Costa del Sol this weekend.
The blast of heat will be most intense on Sunday, as temperatures soar 5 degrees above the normal seasonal high for November according to Aemet.
It comes after an abnormally dry autumn so far, although the chilly weather is expected to return by Tuesday.
