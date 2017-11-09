Costa del Sol

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

By Thursday, 09 November 2017 18:42 0
WINNER: The Puente Romano Tennis Club will host the tournament WINNER: The Puente Romano Tennis Club will host the tournament @FanZone1899/Twitter

MARBELLA has been chosen to host the first round of the Davis Cup between Spain and Great Britain in February next year. 

The tournament will be hosted at the Puente Romano Tennis Club between February 2 and 4 and will the third time that the Davis Cup has been hosted in the City, the first since 2009.

Marbella had faced stiff competition from Granada to host the famous tennis tournament, but it was decided yesterday by the RFET Board of Directors at a meeting in Zaragoza that it would be Marbella who would host the event.

In a statement released on the Ayuntamiento de Marbella Website, Mayor of Marbella Angeles Munoz thanked citizens and institutions of Marbella for their support

She said: "We have a magnificent city and we have shown that we have enough experience to organise events of a scale such as the Davis Cup.”

Marbella Council has also reportedly proposed the extension of the Puente Romano grandstand prior to the event, in order to accommodate 9,000 fans. 


