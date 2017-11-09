Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

STUNNING: Cucciniello produced an emphatic first round win on his EFC debut.

AFTER a successful Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) debut, Fuengirola based MMA fighter Jay Cucciniello has called out Featherweight Champion Igeu Kabresa.

Cucciniello, who calls himself the ‘Mellow Fellow,’ introduced himself to the EFC featherweight division with a stunning first round submission victory over Wesley Hawkey in the EFC 64 main event in Durban last month.

The experienced Hawkey initially seemed to have the upper hand in the fight, catching Cucciniello with a barrage of punches.

But the Englishman turned the fight on its head as he forced the South African to the fence and managed to get the takedown, before finishing his opponent with a rear-naked choke.

After the victory, the 30-year-old spoke to Euro Weekly News, saying: “This was my greatest achievement so far in my MMA journey.

“I knew going into the fight that I would leave with my hand being raised. The experience was unreal.”

Now, prior to the EFC 65 Carnival City event, Cucciniello has sent a message on Social Media aimed at both EFC VP of Talent Graeme Cartmell and Kabesa, claiming that he wants to fight the South African.

Cucciniello said: “You know the fight to make; it’s what the fans have been asking for. I’ve been getting tweets and messages when I’m going to be fighting him.

“2018. Cape Town, sounds like a good spot… Make the fight happen, get it done.”

Featherweight Champion Kabesa later responded to the Mellow Fellow’s message, simply saying: “Make it happen.”

