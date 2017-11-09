Costa del Sol

EXCLUSIVE: Best birthday present… ever, for injured Costa del Sol biker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!: The smile says it all as David settles in to his new home at Jasmine Care Services in Alhaurin de la Torre HAPPY BIRTHDAY!: The smile says it all as David settles in to his new home at Jasmine Care Services in Alhaurin de la Torre Karl Smallman

PROFESSIONAL photographer and bike enthusiast David Toms’ has come back home to the Costa del Sol - just in time for his 53rd birthday which he celebrated yesterday (Wednesday).

A freak accident just over a year ago, when his bike hit a patch of sand, left him quadriplegic and his life changed for ever.

And since the awful crash David, his family and friends have been on a long journey via the intensive care unit in Malaga, a specialist spinal injury hospital in Toledo and, more recently, a residential facility in Granada.

But this week David moved to a fantastic facility  in Alhaurin de la Torre that will offer him 24/7 care and daily physiotherapy to speed along his recovery.

David made the two-hour ambulance journey from Granada city centre to the Jasmine Care Services facilities at Sol Andalusi complex in the Guadalhorce Valley thanks to the generosity of The Smile Foundation which was set up by CLC World and is committed to supporting charitable work and local causes.

Accompanied by mum, Judy, from Halesowen in the West Midlands, David was stretchered into his new home that had been specially adapted and prepared with just a few days’ notice by staff and friends.

The one-bedroom apartment now boasts a wheel-in shower, living room, kitchen and a massive terrace overlooking manicured gardens and mountain views.

David and his mum were thrilled at the welcome they received and said they were ‘so happy.’

And friends added, “David is going to be a different person in this place and he will start coming on in leaps and bounds I´m sure!”

“It’s the best birthday present. Ever!”

You can follow David’s progress on his facebook page:  www.facebook.com/Davidtomsprofessionalphotography/

HOW YOU CAN HELP...

Currently David receives no financial support from the state, apart from a minimal monthly amount for permanent disability, although the paperwork is currently in progress.

This means his support team relying almost solely on donations for David’s care on a month-to-month basis.

For more info go to: www.fundmemonthly.com/fund/david-toms/

Rat Pack Live benefit show tickets go on sale

A CHARITY concert has been organised to help the David Toms Support Fund.

Featuring the Rat Pack Live plus special guests, with a three-course meal and half a bottle of wine included in the ticket price, it promises to be a cracking evening.

There will also be a raffle and auction on the night.

The event takes place at the Tamisa Golf Hotel in Mijas Costa on Saturday November 25, with welcome drinks served from 7.30pm and dinner at 8.30pm.

Tickets cost €40 of which half will be donated straight into David’s fund.

Call 952 585 988 or email [email protected] for more information or to reserve a table.

david toms 2017 11 074741

ARRIVAL: David is stretchered into his new home

david toms 2017 11 074777

A MOTHER'S LOVE: David Toms with mum Judy

david toms 2017 11 074702

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Jasmine Care Services manager Tracy Ospina (left) and director Danielle Jenkins and David’s 53rd birthday cake

david toms 2017 11 074692a

HOME SWEET HOME: The amazing wheelchair-friendly grounds in Alhaurin de la Torre

