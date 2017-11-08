Two minor earthquakes shake southern Spain

EARTHQUAKES: Two more with a magnitude of more than 3.0 recorded in last 24 hours

SPAIN’S National Geographic Institute has recorded two more earthquakes with a magnitude of more 3.0 on the Richter scale in the last 24 hours in Malaga province and near the Costa del Sol.

Last night (Tuesday) at 7pm there was a quake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale in an area north east of Comares at a depth of 34km.

And this morning at 4.30am there was another with a magnitude of 3.1 recorded in the sea south east of Torremolinos at a depth of 86km.

Just last week (Friday) National Geographic Institute recorded an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale in the Alboran Sea south of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre received dozens of calls from Malaga, Torremolinos, Estepona, Rincon de la Victoria – but there were no reports of material damage or injuries.

That initial earthquake at 6.19pm was followed by five smaller aftershocks measuring between 2.0 and 2.6 through until 6.42pm.

The epicentre was 11 kilometres below sea level at a latitude of 36.1544 and longitude of -4.1271.