Guardia Civil officers find drug plantations in four separate areas of Malaga Province

IT has been a high old time for the Guardia Civil in Malaga Province as they have arrested 47 people and discovered more than 4,000 marijuana plants in a series of raids.

23 people were arrested in Alhaurin el Grande with the discovery of 1,672 plants and 20 kilos of buds following several months of investigation.

Then, following reports from local residents of a strong smell of marijuana from supposedly uninhabited properties, 16 people in the areas of Alora, Pizarra and Ardales were arrested with the seizure of 347 plants and 23 kilos of buds.

Moving on to Coin, officers, working with the Local Police found an indoor plantation in a warehouse which led to the arrest of a further five individuals, the confiscation of 630 plants and the dismantling of equipment needed to force grow the marijuana plants.

During this action, the officers discovered that the alleged crooks had connected the warehouse illegally to the local grid and were stealing the electricity needed to grow the plants.

Finally, officers from Ronda working on a separate investigation arrested two Dutchmen and one Briton who were cultivating 1,364 plants in Colmenar-Estación de Gaucín.

Also found on this property were 2.6 kilos of buds as well equipment used in the packaging and sale of marijuana and a vehicle which they were believed to have used to transport drugs.