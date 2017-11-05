CALLOUS: Teenagers throw cat from second-floor flat into street

CALLOUS: The cat before being thrown from a second-floor apartment

OFFICERS from Spain’s Guardia Civil are investigating youths who flung a cat from a second floor window in Torre del Mar, Malaga and filmed it.

The police have identified the alleged abuser, aged 16, who already has a criminal record.

Although the cat survived the 15-metre fall some readers might find the video, below, distressing.

At the start of the recording, that was widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social networks, the 14-year-old recording it and a third youth can be heard asking the 16-year-old not to do it.

But, amid laugher, they then encourage him to fling the cat from the balcony of the second-floor apartment into the street below.

Local Police from Vélez-Málaga who visited the family home were told by an older brother of the alleged abuser that the cat "is alive and has not suffered physical damage”.

Since the inicident which was believed to have been filmed on All Saint’s Day the mother of the 16-year-old has contacted the Guardia Civil to complain about the harassment her son has since suffered on social media.