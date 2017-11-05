Costa del Sol

CALLOUS: Teenagers throw cat from second-floor flat into street

By Sunday, 05 November 2017 09:10 0
CALLOUS: The cat before being thrown from a second-floor apartment CALLOUS: The cat before being thrown from a second-floor apartment Guardia Civil

OFFICERS from Spain’s Guardia Civil are investigating youths who flung a cat from a second floor window in Torre del Mar, Malaga and filmed it.

The police have identified the alleged abuser, aged 16, who already has a criminal record.

Although the cat survived the 15-metre fall some readers might find the video, below, distressing. 

At the start of the recording, that was widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social networks, the 14-year-old  recording it and a third youth can be heard asking the 16-year-old not to do it.

But, amid laugher, they then encourage him to fling the cat from the balcony of the second-floor apartment into the street below.

Local Police from  Vélez-Málaga who visited the family home were told by an older brother of the alleged abuser that the cat "is alive and has not suffered physical damage”.

Since the inicident which was believed to have been filmed on All Saint’s Day the mother of the 16-year-old has contacted the Guardia Civil to complain about the harassment her son has since suffered on social media.

Tags
« Mother of Malaga-born Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas dies Guardia Civil officers find drug plantations in four separate areas of Malaga Province »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase