Mother of Malaga-born Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas dies

By Saturday, 04 November 2017 14:03 0
ACTOR: Antonio Banderas and mother Ana Bandera Gallego (inset) ACTOR: Antonio Banderas and mother Ana Bandera Gallego (inset)

THE 84-year-old mother of Malaga actor Antonio Banderas has died.

Ana Bandera Gallego passed away peacefully at 6am this morning (Saturday) at the El Ángel clinic in the city, surrounded by her two sons and close family.

The actor made the announcement on his official Instagram account.

A teacher by profession, she had recently been admitted to the clinic after a setback in her health suffering from a serious degenerative disease.

She will be buried tomorrow.

Banderas is currently in Malaga while filming scenes for the second TV series of Genius in which he is cast as painter Pablo Picasso.

