Earthquake and several aftershocks felt across Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
SPAIN’S National Geographic Institute has recorded an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale this evening (Friday) in the Alboran Sea south of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre received dozens of calls from Malaga, Torremolinos, Estepona, Rincon de la Victoria – but there are no reports of material damage or injuries.
The initial earthquake at 6.19pm was followed by five smaller aftershocks measuring between 2.0 and 2.6 through until 6.42pm.
The epicentre was 11 kilometres below sea level at a latitude of 36.1544 and longitude of -4.1271.
#terremoto 03/11/2017 17:19:03GMT ALBORÁN OESTE mag=4.1 prof=10km cálculo provisional https://t.co/t57PEnjDEO— IGN-CNIG (@IGNSpain) November 3, 2017
#TerremotoMalaga En esta ocasión no ha pasado nada, pero... ¿sabes cómo actuar en caso de temblor? ?️ pic.twitter.com/AVg9yyRnT7— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 3, 2017
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)