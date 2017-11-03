Earthquake and several aftershocks felt across Costa del Sol

QUAKE: Epicentre was south of the Costa del Sol in the Alboran Sea

SPAIN’S National Geographic Institute has recorded an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale this evening (Friday) in the Alboran Sea south of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre received dozens of calls from Malaga, Torremolinos, Estepona, Rincon de la Victoria – but there are no reports of material damage or injuries.

The initial earthquake at 6.19pm was followed by five smaller aftershocks measuring between 2.0 and 2.6 through until 6.42pm.

The epicentre was 11 kilometres below sea level at a latitude of 36.1544 and longitude of -4.1271.