Costa del Sol

Earthquake and several aftershocks felt across Costa del Sol

By Friday, 03 November 2017 19:56 0
QUAKE: Epicentre was south of the Costa del Sol in the Alboran Sea QUAKE: Epicentre was south of the Costa del Sol in the Alboran Sea Instituto Geográfico Nacional

SPAIN’S National Geographic Institute has recorded an earthquake measuring  a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale this evening (Friday) in the Alboran Sea south of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre received dozens of calls from Malaga, Torremolinos, Estepona, Rincon de la Victoria – but there are no reports of material damage or injuries.

The initial earthquake at 6.19pm was followed by five smaller aftershocks measuring between 2.0 and 2.6 through until 6.42pm.

The epicentre was 11 kilometres below sea level at a latitude of 36.1544 and longitude of -4.1271.

Tags
« Woman rescued by emergency services on "world's most dangerous walkway" Two years on: Family of missing British expat Lisa Brown refuse to give up search for truth »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase